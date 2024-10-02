Olivia Plath Opens Up About Divorce Delays, New Romance, and Unexpected DM From THIS 'Problematic' 90 Day Fiancé Star

Olivia Plath has recently disclosed that Big Ed, who features in 90-Day Fiancé, once hit her up in DMs, making small talk. She also pointed out that Big Ed has become a contentious personality in the reality TV world due to his troubled romantic relationships, notably his on-off romance with Liz Woods.

On October 1, during an appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show, Olivia shared her surprise at this interaction. During the show, the host asked Plath if she had any interesting meetings with celebrities after her divorce from Ethan Plath. Olivia, 26, had jokingly suggested that she is more than 25 years old and therefore not in the category where she can be a focus for Leonardo DiCaprio. But she did say that she received messages from a reality TV show star.

Before revealing the mystery man behind the DMs, she crowned him as a problematic personality. She said, "I would say a pretty problematic figure that just loves to like get in relationships with girls abroad and send them lots of money."

Olivia later confessed that it was Big Ed and she indeed replied to his message, "I did respond because he was just telling me all kinds of stuff. I just said, 'Yeah, you like the view?’"

Advertisement

Plath also mentioned her ongoing separation, stating specifically that even though the divorce papers were signed in April 2024, there was a need to modify some parts of them due to missing financial details. As per Plath, her ex-husband had refused to fill out that part of the paperwork, leading it to get flagged in court.

At the same time, Olivia admitted that there is no cause for her to dwell on the past, saying that she had met a new man, Brendon, who is a recent cast member of the most recent season of Welcome to Plathville. She said about her new beau, "He’s a little shy on camera, but honestly, just such a great person. And I feel really lucky to have him in my life."

Olivia Plath's Welcome to Plathville can be seen every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on the TLC network.

ALSO READ: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8 Episode 22 Tell-All Recap: Everything You Missed