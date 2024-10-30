Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Repeating THIS Hilarious Phrase Before Each Guts Tour Show

Former Disney star, Olivia Rodrigo is now a Grammy-winning pop star, however, a small part of her always believes in a superstition. The Traitor singer talked about the unusual pre-show ritual that she habitually practiced before every stop of her massive worldwide tour. Her new Netflix concert special Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour directed by James Merryman released on October 29.

Rodrigo’s ritual includes a saying from a British in-ear tech monitor, Seamus. He had a habit of every time before the show saying that it was going to be easy, and Olivia made it a point to repeat the words that seemed to invite a bit of luck.

Rodrigo told People, "Before every show he says, ‘It’s gonna be a piece of piss,’ which is British for, it’s gonna be easy peasy. And so before every show, I make sure that I say, ‘Seamus, it’s gonna be a piece of piss.’"

In the odds of a scenario where he did not say the British saying, the Vampire singer, 21, assumed bad luck would follow. She said it would probably result in a performance not meeting expectations, which made her anxious. She added, "If he doesn’t say that, I’m convinced it’s going to be a bad show. I’m very superstitious."

Considering the odds, her GUTS tour did manage to be quite extraordinary, which began in February in Palm Springs, California, and took her around North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, concluding with an August performance filmed in the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles that was part of the Netflix concert special.

Rodrigo mentioned to the outlet that the primary reason behind filming the special was to " create an experience for people to relive the show," which she's incredibly proud of. Following the successful completion of the GUTS tour, the time has come for the Bad Idea Right? hitmaker to unwind as well.

She, however, regards songwriting as a form of self-care, so even while resting she would be composing melodies. Concerning her latest chapter, she told the outlet that she is pleased with herself and that she delivered on everything she set out to achieve, which was to record an album, tour, and interact with her fanbase.

As of now, Rodrigo has set out to take a break but hopes that new prospects await her soon. Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour is available on Netflix for streaming.

