One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott Step Out for First Public Date Since Confirming Romance

One Direction fame Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott were snapped getting cozy during their trip to the US. The duo were clicked holding hands as they took a stroll on the streets of Malibu. As the new pictures of the pair were released and went viral online, the fans wondered if the couple were in a serious relationship and if Sam Thompson received a new blow from his ex.

The pictures of Tomlinson and the Love Island star were posted online hours after Thompson shared pictures of himself kissing his cat that he and McDermott shared.

As the More Than This crooner and McDermott stepped out in the city, they were dressed casually and looked like they were indulging in deep conversations. The couple was headed to the Soho Beach House, where they had their lunch date together. The musician and the reality TV star were first spotted together in March while on a date.

Multiple times later too, the duo were spotted at various locations enjoying each other’s company and sharing laughs together In one of the recent outings, the duo stepped out for a USD 100 lunch at Fish and Chips.

The sources close to the couple shared that Tomlinson has also introduced his partner to his family. In conversation with The Sun, an insider claimed, “Louis and Zara are totally hooked on each other.” They further added, “They have kept everything very low-key so far but their relationship is getting more serious.”

Currently, Zara has been shooting for a new BBC documentary, and during her breaks in schedule, she is expected to spend time with her family and Louis.

The sources revealed that McDermott is happy in her new relationship with Tomlinson.

