Zara McDermott Soft Launches Boyfriend Louis Tomlinson on Social Media With Sneaky Snap; Confirms Dating Rumors

Reality television star Zara McDermott has seemingly confirmed her romance with former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson with a discreet Instagram image. The Love Island alum posted a breakfast picture in Malibu that featured Tomlinson's signature cross tattoo in the corner.

Fans were quick to spot the detail, taking it to mean that their romance was being softly launched on McDermott's Instagram Story. The couple had previously fuelled speculation themselves last month, after apparently jetting off to Aldeburgh, Suffolk, on a romantic getaway.

McDermott and Tomlinson also reportedly attended the same Stereophonics concert in Los Angeles. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that they shared very similar Instagram Stories from the same location that evening.

McDermott, 28, also had a five-year relationship with reality TV's Sam Thompson prior to their December break-up. Most recently, Thompson's comments on a podcast fanned the flames, low-key revealing Zara and Louis's romantic affair.

Thompson took to Staying Relevant to share what he felt like after his break-up with Zara and how he was seemingly struggling to watch his ex-girlfriend move on. He said, "I suppose a lot of people look for validation in other people, right? And they look for the next person instantly because it's like, 'I need to find someone else to fill that hole and find that excitement.'"

Many praised Zara McDermott for posting the familiar tattoo in her Story as fans of One Direction hoped for happiness for the two of them in the wake of Liam Payne's sudden demise last October. Payne's death left not only fans worldwide but also the remaining members, Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn, and Niall Horan, shaken to the core.

Rumors indicate their romance is progressing rapidly, with Louis Tomlinson possibly having introduced Zara McDermott to his family. His family members are reportedly in favor of the couple and their great bond.

