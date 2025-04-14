Who is Zara McDermott? Learn About One Direction Singer Louis Tomlinson’s New Girlfriend and Love Island Alum

Louis Tomlinson appears to have a new romance. Love Island alum Zara McDermott has seemingly confirmed her relationship with the One Direction singer after sharing a subtle post on social media that quickly caught fans' attention.

Speculation about the couple had been building for weeks, and McDermott’s recent Instagram Story seemed to offer confirmation. On April 10, she shared a photo of a breakfast outing in Malibu, showing two plates — one of eggs benedict and another of blueberry pancakes. While the person across from her wasn’t fully visible, fans noticed a telltale sign: one of Tomlinson’s recognizable tattoos, a cross on his right forearm, could be seen in the image.

Their relationship first sparked rumors in March when the pair were spotted together on a romantic getaway in Aldeburgh, England. Just days before the breakfast post, they appeared to attend a Stereophonics concert at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, sharing videos from the same location on their Instagram Stories.

Both Tomlinson, 33, and McDermott, 28, follow each other on Instagram, further fueling the buzz around their budding relationship.

While neither Tomlinson nor McDermott has publicly commented on their relationship, fans are already celebrating the potential new couple, with many excited to see where their romance goes next.

