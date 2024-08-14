Only Murders In The Building Season 4 TRAILER: What Happened To Sazz Pataki? Mystery Goes Deep As Selena Gomez, Steve Martin & Martin Short Head To LA

Only Murders in the Building is set to return to screens as Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short reunite to solve another murder mystery. With the trailer for season 4 dropping on August 13, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are looking forward to going to Hollywood, and the offer handed over to the characters claims that producers would want to make a movie on the Only Murders in the Building podcast.

The new season is expected to introduce new faces to the cast, while some of the members will reprise their roles. According to the storyline, apart from going to Hollywood, the unusual trio will solve the case of Sazz Pataki’s killing, who played the body double of Charles Hayden Savage in the episodes.

As per the last season of the thriller comedy, the audience saw Paul Rudd exit from the show, and by the end of the third installment, Jane Lynch’s character gets shot by a bullet when she gets to Charles’ place to get a bottle of alcohol.

Dressed as Savage, Sazz Pataki bleeds to death. Like in the previous season, in the process of solving the case, Gomez, Martin, and Short’s characters will consider everyone in the scene to be a suspect. However, the bigger question that lies along the narrative is: was the bullet meant for Charles?

Earlier, in a conversation with People Magazine, Lynch got candid about her character in the upcoming season of the show. While the fans wondered if she would be returning to the Hulu series as a ghost or if the makers would search through the past to bring Sazz Pataki back into the story.

Dropping hints about her role, the Glee actress revealed, "Well, I'm the murder victim, which is not a tease. And so I have some really great flashbacks." The Hollywood star also went on to say that she will "also appear in [the season] another way.”

Meanwhile, the cast members of the new season, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, will be joined by Meryl Streep, Jane Lynch, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Michael Cyril Creighton, who will be reprising their roles. As for the new actors joining the cast, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Mellisa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon will fill the seats.

Only Murders in the Building will be available to stream on Hulu from August 29.

