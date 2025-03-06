Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Will See Keegan-Michael Key Co-star Alongside Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and More

Keegan-Michael Key is officially the newest cast member of Only Murders in the Building season 5. Deadline reported that the comedian-actor has been tapped for a recurring role in the hit Hulu original series. However, the details of his character and storyline remain undisclosed.

The production of the critically acclaimed and award-winning series officially began earlier this week in New York. It will bring back the iconic trio — Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short — who are also executive producers on the show.

The fourth season of the comedy-drama featured a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep (who reprised her role from season 3), Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Paul Rudd, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon.

With Key as the first officially announced new addition, it seems like the fifth season will be even bigger and better in terms of casting. The new season will unravel the mysterious murder of Lester, played by Teddy Coluca.

The series has earned acclaim for every season, but at the 2025 SAG Awards, it reached a milestone by winning its first award for Best Comedy Series Ensemble. However, the show’s third season set a benchmark with a whopping 21 Emmy nominations.

Key’s most recent work includes Transformers One, in which he voiced Bumblebee. He also voiced Toad in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which starred Jack Black, Chris Pratt, and Charlie Day, among others.

The actor also made a memorable cameo in ABC’s hit sitcom Abbott Elementary and CBS’s Elsbeth. Apart from joining the cast of the Hulu series, Key will next be seen in Amazon MGM Studios’ crime thriller film Play Dirty, alongside Mark Wahlberg.

All four seasons of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.