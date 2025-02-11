Oscar-Nominated Documentary The Only Girl in the Orchestra Added on Netflix Ahead of Academy Awards

Netflix is making the Oscar-nominated documentary The Only Girl in the Orchestra available to stream globally ahead of the 97th Academy Awards. Directed by Molly O’Brien, the 35-minute documentary celebrates musician Orin O'Brien, who, despite being a trailblazing double bassist, remained one of the industry's unsung heroes.

The documentary also explores how she became the New York Philharmonic's first female musician in 1966, hired as part of 16-time Grammy Awardee Leonard Bernstein’s orchestra. The now 89-year-old Orin is featured in the documentary, explaining her days as The Only Girl In The Orchestra.

The streaming platform has housed several high-budget movies and renowned television franchises but sometimes it adds carefully crafted unique projects for viewers to stream and this documentary was one of them. The short but captivating tale of Orin gained popularity among the masses since its premiere in November 2023.

The popularity further increased after its Oscar nod this year. In the world of glittery and idealistic portrayals of pop idols whether it’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour documentary or Ye’s Jeen-Yuhs that is picturesque with hours-long stories of backstages.

Orin’s documentary is a stark contrast that comes with a raw depiction of the life of a classical musician. The musician opened up about her secondary role in the orchestra while sharing a glimpse of her fierce dedication to the art.

“I didn't have any ambition of being a soloist, I liked being in the background,” she says in the trailer. She welcomes the cameras into her home and gracefully introspects her journey to success as a double bassist.

Advertisement

In the documentary, directed by Orin’s niece Molly, the musician is captured reading an old newspaper article that reported the news of her being the only girl in the 104-member orchestra. “A situation unique at the Philharmonic so there’s no place for her to dress,” she reads in the trailer.