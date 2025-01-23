Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Says He'll Cherish 'Extraordinary Honor' Of Getting Nomination For His Role In The Brutalist

Adrien Brody has immense gratitude for his Academy Award nomination, especially after facing major highs and lows in his career. On January 23, the actor carved a spot among the Oscar nominees in the Best Actor category for his performance in The Brutalist.

Brody took to social media to acknowledge the "extraordinary honor." He started by thanking his peers and colleagues at the Academy and reflected on his career highs and lows in the last four decades. "I've experienced the peaks and valleys of being an artist," he captioned his Instagram post.

The King Kong actor admitted that reflecting on his struggle gave him a perspective and a "tremendous appreciation and respect" for the moment. The actor is nominated alongside Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).

The actor previously won an Academy Award in 2003 for his performance in the war drama The Pianist and became the youngest Oscar winner ever at the time. His latest historical drama — which earned him this year's Oscar nomination — was the second most nominated film, tied with the musical Wicked with 10 nods, while Emilia Pérez took the lead.

The story follows a Hungarian-born Jewish architect named Laszlo Toth (Brody), who immigrated to the United States after surviving World War II and the Holocaust. In his post, the actor, who has Polish Jewish ancestry, reflected on portraying the character.

Brody admitted that playing Toth and representing the hardships and yearnings of their community, in addition to his own family's struggles, revoked his sense of being and belonging.

The post included a carousel of pictures, including a snap of what appeared to be one of the film's canisters, a black and white picture of his grandparents, and one with him and his costar Isaach de Bankolé on the set of The Brutalist.