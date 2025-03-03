Oscars 2025: All the Performances at This Year's Show; From Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Soulful Rendition to Queen Latifah’s Tribute to Quincy Jones

The 97th Academy Awards may have foregone the usual Best Original Song nominee performances, but that didn’t mean music was left out of the night. With show-stopping numbers inspired by Wicked, the James Bond franchise, and a tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones, the ceremony was packed with memorable musical moments. From Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s breathtaking medley to Queen Latifah’s energetic homage, here’s a look at the best and worst performances of the night.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked-Inspired Opening

The Oscars kicked off in grand style with Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo delivering a magical medley of The Wizard of Oz-inspired songs. Grande, dazzling in a ruby-red gown, opened with a delicate and heartfelt rendition of Over the Rainbow, while Erivo followed in a flowing white gown with Home from The Wiz. The true showstopper came when the two powerhouse vocalists joined forces for Defying Gravity, locking eyes and holding hands as they soared through the musical’s most iconic anthem. The performance ended with Erivo elevated on a platform for a breathtaking finale, earning a standing ovation from the audience.

James Bond Medley: Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye Take on 007 Classics

In a tribute to the James Bond franchise and longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, three contemporary artists tackled classic Bond theme songs. Blackpink’s Lisa gave a sultry but subdued rendition of Live and Let Die, while Doja Cat surprised with a dramatic take on Shirley Bassey’s Diamonds Are Forever, performing against a backdrop of rotating lasers. British singer Raye delivered a powerful version of Skyfall, but her performance inevitably drew comparisons to Adele’s original, which won the Oscar in 2013. While all three artists brought passion, the tribute lacked the star power of past Bond performers, leaving some viewers wanting more.

Queen Latifah’s Tribute to Quincy Jones

A legend honoring a legend—Queen Latifah brought infectious energy to the Oscars stage with a spirited performance of Ease on Down the Road from The Wiz, paying tribute to the late Quincy Jones. Introduced by Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, the performance featured Latifah in a striking silver cape, leading a lively group of dancers. Celebrities in the front row, including Colman Domingo, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo, joined in the fun, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. However, given Jones’ immense impact on the music and film industries, some felt the tribute was too short for a figure of his stature.

Despite the absence of Best Original Song performances, the Oscars 2025 musical moments still delivered high notes and emotional depth. From Broadway magic to film nostalgia, the night’s tributes proved that the connection between music and movies remains as powerful as ever.