Oscars 2025: 'Robbed' Trends As Demi Moore Loses to Mikey Madison in Best Actress Snub; Fans Say THIS

The 97th Academy Awards ended with a surprise in the Best Actress category, as Mikey Madison won for her role in Anora, beating veteran actress Demi Moore.

Many fans expected Moore to take home the award for her performance in The Substance, but the win went to the Anora actress instead. Social media quickly erupted with reactions, with “Robbed” trending as fans channeled their disappointment.

Emma Stone presented the award for Best Actress, and when Madison's name was announced, many were shocked. Moore had been the favorite after winning a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a SAG Award for her role in The Substance. Despite her decades-long career starting in the 1980s, this was Moore’s first-ever Oscar nomination.

The Best Actress category also included Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here), and Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez). The Substance was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, but only won Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

After the announcement, many fans took to social media to share their frustration. One user on X wrote, “Truly happy for Mikey Madison but Demi Moore was ROBBED.” Another added, “demi moore was absolutely snubbed and you’ll NEVER change my mind.”

Here are some more Twitter reactions from fans:

Horror fans were particularly upset since The Substance was a body horror film. One fan commented, “When will horror movies get the recognition they deserve” Another user shared, “Demi Moore girl we are so sorry you just got robbed like that.”

Advertisement

Some fans were surprised by Madison’s win, given Moore’s strong awards season. “you telling me that Demi Moore poured EVERYTHING Into This role, won every award prior (except for SAG), was everyone’s choice, all of that, to end up losing the Oscar?” a fan wrote. Another added, “this was The Substance in real life where the younger actress won.”

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

Earlier this year, Moore shared her thoughts on finally getting Oscar recognition after decades in the industry as per Daily Mail. While accepting her Golden Globe in January, she said, “I felt this wasn’t something I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged.”

Moore shared that The Substance reignited her passion for acting, describing the script as bold, unique, and completely unexpected. She said it came to her at just the right time, making her realize that her journey in film wasn’t over yet.