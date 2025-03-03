Oscars 2025: See Demi Moore's Sweet Reaction to Mikey Madison Winning Best Actress After She Beat Her
Despite missing out on the award, Demi Moore showed her admiration for winner Mikey Madison in a touching Oscars moment.
The 2025 Academy Awards saw an unexpected yet well-deserved victory in the Best Actress category as Anora star Mikey Madison took home the prestigious trophy. Beating out industry veterans, including Demi Moore, Madison acknowledged her fellow nominees in a heartfelt speech. Moore’s reaction in the audience proved that, despite the competition, there was nothing but mutual admiration and respect in the room.
As Madison accepted her Oscar on March 2, she made sure to recognize the women she shared the category with, including Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Fernanda Torres.
"I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees," Madison said during her speech. "I'm honored to be recognized alongside all of you."
Her words resonated with Moore, who was captured on camera placing both hands over her heart and smiling warmly from her seat. Dressed in a custom silver Armani Privé gown, the Ghost actress exuded grace as she celebrated Madison’s victory with a touching show of support.
While Moore may not have taken home the Oscar this year, her gracious reaction proved that Hollywood’s biggest night is not just about winning—it’s about celebrating the craft of acting. As the 2025 Oscars honored incredible performances, Moore’s response reminded audiences everywhere of the camaraderie and respect shared among the industry’s finest.