Box Office: The Substance re-releases in North America due to Award-Hype; Makes head-way towards USD 80 million worldwide

In the wake of heightened awards season buzz, The Substance, a 2024 body horror film starring Demi Moore in the lead role, has seen a notable resurgence at the U.S. box office. The film, now in its 18th weekend, expanded its theatrical presence significantly, increasing the screen count from 8 to 481 locations. The result? A solid gross of $246K over the past weekend, marking an 1800% increase in earnings compared to the previous week. With a current domestic cume of $16.8 million, The Substance is set to continue its strong showing in the weeks ahead.

The heightened awards season buzz, for those unversed, comes after Moore nabbed the Best Female Actress in a Musical/Comedy prize at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards earlier this month. Accepting the honor, the actress, 60, shared that she was once regarded as a mere “popcorn actress” by a producer, with no appeal for critical roles. It seems the veteran star’s emotional speech struck a chord with viewers, who are flocking to theaters to see her performance on the big screen.

Globally, The Substance has earned $76 million, with $59.7 million of the revenue coming from overseas markets. MUBI, which acquired the film from Universal for $12.5 million, spent under $10 million on marketing the offering, making it a financially safe release. The savvy strategy has brilliantly paid off, as The Substance chases the $80 million global box office mark.

The film follows Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), a once-celebrated actress whose career is derailed due to her age. Desperate to regain her youth—and ultimately her glitzy career—she turns to a black-market drug that claims to transform people into younger versions of themselves. The consequences of the transformation, however, are far more terrifying than one can anticipate. The film’s blend of body horror and societal commentary on female aging makes it a unique and unsettling experience for audiences.

Advertisement

Besides Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Edward Hamilton Clark, and others star in the film. Shot in France, the movie makes extensive use of prosthetic makeup designed by Pierre-Olivier Persin to create a haunting atmosphere that complements the film’s chilling narrative.

In addition to the aforementioned awards season buzz, the film is benefiting from surging positive word-of-mouth, offering it staying power and success well beyond its original release.

ALSO READ: The Substance Director Coralie Fargeat Withdraws From Camerimage Film Festival Following Event Director’s 'Misogynistic' Remarks