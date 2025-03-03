Oscars 2025: Why Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Miss the Academy Awards Ceremony?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were rumored to grace the 2025 Oscars red carpet ahead of the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan’s release on March 4. However, the royal couple were a no-show. It would have been a historic moment if the Duke and Duchess had arrived at the 97th Academy Awards for the first time.

Considering the Suits alum never attended the award ceremony or its after party during her pre-royal acting days, watching her at the event would have been scene-stealing. However, her absence proved that she’d left the industry behind for good since retiring from acting.

Lately, Markle has been active on social media. This weekend, she shared footage of her daughter Lilibet spending time with Serena Williams. In one of her Instagram stories, she teased the release of her Netflix series. “Three days until the party begins. All are invited,” she wrote.

In January, Markle shared the first glimpse of her lifestyle reality show and talked about the joy she felt while filming it. “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it,” she captioned her Instagram post at the time.

The post included a teaser of the Netflix series and showed a glimpse of the Duchess in a new light—baking cakes, going flower shopping, and more. According to the official synopsis, Markle will host celebrity guests at her house and share “personal tips and tricks” while doing fun activities like cooking, gardening, etc., together.

Advertisement

“Embracing playfulness over perfection, highlighting how to create beauty in unexpected ways,” will be the central theme of the show. Recently, she also announced the rebranding of her lifestyle brand from America Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

This chapter is an extension of something she always loved doing—food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.