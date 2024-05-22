Paddington in Peru Reveals First Look; Release Window, What to Expect & More

With the release of new promotional posters, Paddington in Peru is preparing for yet another delightful journey with our dear bear. The marmalade-loving bear will soon be back with fans, along with a star-studded ensemble that includes recent arrivals like Olivia Colman and a brand-new adventure that takes place abroad.

The third film, titled Paddington in Peru, is already one of the most anticipated films and is set to release eight years after the highly acclaimed Paddington 2. At the worldwide box office, the first two movies in the trilogy—which are both based on the children's books written by British novelist Michael Bond—have brought in over $500 million.

Paddington in Peru release date

The third film from the Paddington trilogy is scheduled to have a phased theatrical release. It will premiere in the UK on November 8, 2024, and then in the US and Canada on January 17, 2025. Production is anticipated to start in July. Paul King, who helmed the first two Paddington movies, isn't coming back for the third, so Dougal Wilson will be directing the movie.

"We are so thrilled that Dougal will be directing the third Paddington film. We look forward to bringing Paddington back to Peru for his next big screen adventure," Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh and EVP Global Production Ron Halpern said in a statement.

Who's coming back for Paddington in Peru?

Without Ben Whishaw portraying the bear himself, together with Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, and Samuel Joslin as the Brown family, the film wouldn't be a Paddington movie.

Unfortunately, Emily Mortimer will be replacing Sally Hawkins as Mrs. Brown. Olivia Colman and fellow rookie Antonio Banderas have joined the cast of the third film. Imelda Staunton is returning to voice Aunt Lucy as well.

What will Paddington in Peru be about?

The plot of Paddington in Peru is kept secret. Apart from the fact that Paddington is traveling to Peru to see his beloved Aunt Lucy at a retirement home for bears, we have no further information regarding the plot of the upcoming film. According to the synopsis, A mysterious object sends the Brown Family on a spectacular adventure through the Amazon rainforest and to the Peruvian mountain peaks, setting off an unexpected journey.

Who is making Paddington in Peru?

While Paul King has stepped out of the director's chair, he has still co-written the film and will serve as an executive producer.

Together with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton, who co-wrote Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Paul King wrote the story for the movie. The screenplay comes from Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont who scripted Paddington's Jubilee sketch with the late Queen Elizabeth II. The two have collaborated with Harry Hill and Jimmy Fallon as well.

On handing over the baton to Wilson, Paul King said, "After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I'm delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure. Dougal's work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to 'Please Look After This Bear.' I know Dougal will do so admirably."

Paddington in Peru began principal photography last year, with filming taking place in London, Peru, and Colombia. StudioCanal fully financed and developed the movie and will distribute it across the U.K., France, Germany, Benelux, Poland, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as through partners in China and Japan. Sony Pictures will distribute in the U.S., Canada, and other international territories including Latin America.

