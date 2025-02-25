Stephen Amell's Suits LA Premiere Disappoints Fans: Viewers Call It a 'Rushed Mess' of the Original Suits

The highly anticipated Suits LA premiered last Sunday, but early reactions suggest it has not lived up to expectations. The spin-off, set in Los Angeles, introduces a new character, Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell. Ted is a former prosecutor-turned-entertainment lawyer who must save his struggling law firm.

One of the biggest talking points before the premiere was the return of Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter as per New York Post. However, fans hoping for a major role were left disappointed. Macht’s appearance is limited to a framed photo on Ted’s desk, leaving many feeling misled.

Despite the fresh setting and storyline, fans are not convinced. Many have taken to social media to show their disappointment, calling the show rushed and confusing.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter:

Viewers have also pointed out the show’s rushed storytelling and lack of character development. One Twitter user wrote, “Is this the pilot episode or episode 3? It feels like they threw all these characters at us without any introduction and expect us to understand their current storylines they’re involved in. I’m trying so hard to like this, but it’s giving rushed production.”

Another fan tweeted, “#SuitsLA Premiere. This is so bad. Every interaction is a horrible attempt at witty banter. Legit feels like a TikTok parody of the original Suits. Zero character development. Zero idea what is going on. Feel like I started midseason. Who are these people?”

Here are some other reactions on Twitter:

With the negative reactions pouring in, it remains to be seen if Suits LA can turn things around. One fan summed up the general frustration, saying, “Not gonna lie, the first 45 minutes of Suits LA was rough AF. It felt thrown together like they put it together on a whim right before they had to get the kids from the car pick-up line.” For now, Suits LA seems to have missed the mark, and it will need major improvements to win over fans.