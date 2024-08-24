Paul Mescal Claims That He'd 'Win' In A Fight With Pedro Pascal; States Latter Is 'Beast' While Playing Antagonist Onscreen

Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal are all set to star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming magnum opus, Gladiator II. While the actors will put up a fight onscreen, the duo share a great bond offscreen. In their joint interview with the Empire, Mescal and Pascal revealed they are good friends.

In conversation with the media portal, Paul claimed that if he were to fight with his co-star, then his prediction would be to favor himself. Mescal further added that if there were a competition over who would be the funny one out of the two, then it would have been Pedro Pascal.

Speaking to the outlet, the actor shared, “I think I’d win in a fight between me and Pedro, but he’s deceptive.” He continued to say, “Pedro is one of the funniest men that I know, but he could f**k s**t up. Like, absolutely categorically. There’s a beast in there for sure.” On the other hand, Pascal called the Irish actor Brick Wall Paul.

The Last of Us actor revealed in his interview, “He got so strong.” He stated, “I would rather be thrown from a building than have to fight him again. To go up against somebody that fit, that talented, and that much younger...”

In their upcoming film, Paul Mescal will portray the character of Lucius, while Pedro Pascal will play the role of Marcus Acacius. The film will revolve around Lucius, who is returning to the Roman Empire to seek revenge.

According to the official synopsis, “Years after witnessing the death of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius must enter the Colosseum after the powerful emperors of Rome conquer his home. With rage in his heart and the future of the empire at stake, he looks to the past to find the strength and honor needed to return the glory of Rome to its people.”

Meanwhile, during his appearance on the Entertainment Tonight show, Mescal talked about the clash between his film and Wicked and compared it to the clash between Barbie and Oppenheimer. Merging the names of the two films, Paul called it Wickdiator.

He said, “Wickdiator doesn’t really roll off the tongue, does it? I think my preference would probably be Glicked if it has a similar effect to what it did for Barbie and Oppenheimer.”

Gladiator II will hit theaters on November 15, 2024.

