Peaky Blinders Movie: Latest Updates, First Look, & Everything We Know So Far

The fans of Peaky Blinders have got a huge reason to express their joy. One of the most loved con and gangster series is coming to the screens but this time as a film. Moreover, Cillian Murphy has reprised his iconic role as Tommy Shelby, who we all know as the legendary leader in the series.

Recently Netflix amazed its fans by sharing a mindblowing post on X (formerly Twitter) about the film. While it had an intriguing caption, the post also had two noteworthy images.

“By order of the Peaky Blinders... Tommy Shelby is back,” the caption on the post read which was shared by the streamer. The caption also gave details such as the lead actor, Murphy, and Steven Knight coming back on the set, to work on the production that has officially begun.

In one of the two pictures shared on the internet, on September 30, 2024, one could notice that the Oppenheimer actor has silver hair, as he stands in front of a dark brick wall.

This could simply mean that the movie is taking place sometime in the future.

Meanwhile, Collider has mentioned that Tom Hardy, who played the character of Alfie Solomons has shared his interest in returning to the franchise once again.

Advertisement

While we have had our word of the production being on the roll, plot details are still at large. However, Steven Knight spilled a few beans during his interview with Esquire.

“The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know,” Knight stated.

Knight then also mentioned that he wants to keep the doors open for the future events, following the film. Further detailing the plot, Knight went on to add, “In series six” they will introduce a new generation and that this generation will be a huge part of the film.

“I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch, and you think, there you go. There’s the future,” he concluded.

As per a few reports, the film will also star a bunch of great actors besides the star from The Dark Knight Rises, such as Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson as well as Tim Roth.