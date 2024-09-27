People's Choice Country Awards 2024: Machine Gun Kelly Performs Lonely Road After Winning Best Crossover Prize

On Thursday, September 26, the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville held the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, which featured some of music's top names.

One of the night's most talked-about performances came from Machine Gun Kelly, who closed the evening with his hit single Lonely Road. The rocker, born Colson Baker, won the award for Best Crossover Song of 2024, capping off a night of big wins and great performances.

Machine Gun Kelly took to the stage to perform his winning single, Lonely Road, at the end of the ceremony. The song, which was released earlier this year, won him the People's Choice Country Award for Best Crossover Song.

Kelly performed the song on her own, even though it was a duet with Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll was notably absent from the event, but Kelly's band joined him on a stage set with greenery and string lights, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Comedian Matt Rife presented Kelly, calling him an artist who continues to redefine the boundaries of music. The award highlighted Kelly's growing influence in the country music world, as he continues to experiment with diverse genres while remaining true to his rock roots.

Kelly spoke with PEOPLE on the red carpet before to the ceremony, sharing personal details about his life. He spoke openly about his sober journey, reflecting on how it affected him.

“I had to zoom out and take a look at myself from a holistic perspective,” Kelly said. He talked about his connection to his birth date, which has inspired him throughout the process. “I was born on the 22nd. Twenty-two is a master number. What am I here to master? I had to ask myself that question.”

Kelly spoke about breaking generational cycles, comparing his struggles to those of his late father. "What were my generational curses and problems that were passed down on to me and to my father? Rest in peace," he stated.

Kelly and Jelly Roll collaborated on the song Lonely Road, which debuted in July. The song is a reimagination of John Denver's classic Take Me Home, Country Roads.

The accompanying music video, which features Kelly's partner Megan Fox and Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo, has received a lot of love. The video shows the story of two guys who face financial problems while trying to provide for their families.

Kelly and Fox appear in the video as a couple struggling with a Final Notice letter, implying financial stress. Another sad scene shows Jelly Roll's wife reading a letter about infertility, referring to the couple's ongoing IVF journey, which Jelly Roll announced in June.

The video ends with a heartwarming moment in which Fox holds a baby girl and introduces her to Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo before bringing her to see Kelly, who is in prison.

