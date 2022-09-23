PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turn New York streets into their runway during date night

Priyanka Chopra is bringing "sexy back" in New York City! The Citadel star, who is currently in the Big Apple for work commitments, was joined by hubby-singer Nick Jonas for a date night at PeeCee's NYC restaurant. Malti Marie's famous parents enjoyed dinner with close friends and family members including Nick's older brother-Jonas Brothers bandmate Joe Jonas and Huma Abedin, a former Hillary Clinton aide who is rumoured to be dating Bradley Cooper.

Turning the streets of New York into their own personal runway, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their fashion game on point, in contrasting genres. Chopra, 40 looked like a million bucks in head-to-toe black as she adorned a full-sleeved, flowy dress with ruffle detailing and paired it with matching pumps, gold earrings and a black and gold leather clutch. Before entering her restaurant, PeeCee waved at the paparazzi, giving them a sexy glimpse at the criss-cross backless details of her exquisite dress. On the other hand, Jonas, who turned 30 this month, looked uber-cool in a multicoloured button-up shirt paired with loose navy blue pants and white sneakers. Nickyanka had everyone stop and stare as they held hands and even smiled at the paps, who captured their every move!