5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video showcasing female leads in uniforms: Fighter to Mardaani 2

Several Bollywood movies showcase female stars proudly donning uniforms while portraying different characters. Be it playing a cop, a lawyer, or a pilot, Bollywood divas have done it all.

Here are 5 movies showcasing female stars in uniform:

1. Deepika Padukone in Fighter

Where to watch: Netflix

In Siddharth Anand’s action movie Fighter, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. She not just aced the role of the Indian Air Force officer; the actress also inspired many to become like her character in the film. The 2024 movie also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Rishabh Sawhney.

2. Rani Mukerji in Veer-Zaara

Where to watch: Prime Video

Veer-Zaara is an iconic movie, directed and produced by Yash Chopra. Even decades after the romantic film’s release, the audience can’t forget the love story of Veer Pratap Singh and Zaara Hayat Khan. Having said that, Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of a young Pakistani lawyer was also loved and appreciated by the audience. Apart from her, the family entertainer also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Kirron Kher.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Mary Kom

Where to watch: Netflix

As the name suggests, Mary Kom is a biographical sports film based on the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom. The National Award-winning movie shows Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing the character of the boxer. The way she wears her gear and rules the wrestling ring is highly inspiring.

4. Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2

Where to watch: Prime Video

Another movie that showcases Rani Mukerji donning a uniform is Mardaani 2. The sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani, this Gopi Puthran action-thriller shows the Bollywood actress as SP Shivani Shivaji Roy. Rani not just dons the uniform of a police officer, but she also owns her character while performing some impressive stunts in the movie.

5. Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Where to watch: Netflix

Lastly, we have Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, showcasing Janhvi Kapoor as Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena. The biographical drama is inspired by the life of Saxena, who was one of the first women to fly in a combat zone. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles.

