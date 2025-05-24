Priyanka Chopra’s dreamy Italian getaway is ultimate summer mood - bikini, scenic drives and pizza

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram feed is one of the most aesthetic you would come across! She never fails to serve travel goals with glimpses from her time at different destinations. The actress recently offered a peek into her dreamy Italian getaway that sets the ultimate summer vibe. It featured her in a b*kini at the beach, going on scenic drives, and enjoying some pizza.

Today, May 24, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos from Taormina in Sicily, Italy. The first slide was a selfie of the actress wearing a b*kini top with black shades and a white hat. In the second photo, she flaunted her toned legs and the stunning beach view.

Priyanka also captured some beautiful flowers and trees. There was a video in which she enjoyed a drive with a view of the mountain. PC even posed with a volcano in the background. She donned a white co-ord set with her sunglasses and hat. There were some candid shots of the local market. She also posted a picture of a plate of pizza and her drink.

The caption of the post read, “Taormina through my (eyes and heart-eyes emojis).”

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post!

Netizens flooded the comments section of Priyanka’s post with their appreciation for her beauty. One person said, “Sicily is getting hotter,” while another wrote, “Slaying As Always Queen @priyankachopra Things Only PCManiac For Eternity.” A user stated, “All pics are awesome,” and another exclaimed, “I wanna go to Italy.” Many others conveyed their love for the Desi Girl with red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has many exciting projects in her lineup. Her film Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025. Apart from that she has the movie The Bluff and the series Citadel Season 2, which have been wrapped.

PC has also been busy shooting for her jungle adventure film with Mahesh Babu. Regarding her Bollywood comeback, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that she is a part of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4.

