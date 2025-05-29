Priyanka Chopra’s Fashion co-star Arjan Bajwa's 4 emotional revelations about actress' silent suffering on set will leave you stunned

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most versatile and strong actresses in the industry. She has always been open about her journey and we love her candid revelations. Now, her Fashion co-star Arjan Bajwa opened up on four things about how she suffered on set during the shoot and it will leave you stunned.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Arjan Bajwa talked about his Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra and her silent suffering.

1. Priyanka Chopra lost her father in 2013 after he was diagnosed with cancer. Arjan Bajwa recalled the time when she found out about her father suffering from this disease. He shared that they were discussing their fathers, as even his dad had a fatal fall from the first floor’s balcony. He recalled, “I remember one day specifically when we were sitting together and discussing our fathers. Others might be thinking, 'What are these co-stars discussing so much?' and there we were. One, I have lost and there she is saying that my father is going through cancer.”

2. Arjan shared that she was dealing with emotional distress and added that they had ‘mutual respect’ for each other after discussing a personal crisis during the shoot of Fashion.

3. The actor also praised her and called her ‘extremely hardworking.’ He shared that because of PeeCee’s strong focus and hard work, she has grown so much in her career. Arjan also described her as a strong girl.

4. Despite dealing with so many personal issues, the Fashion actor shared that he never found Priyanka Chopra being vulnerable or breaking down on the sets of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects lined up. She will next be seen in Heads Of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025.

Apart from this, she also has The Bluff and Citadel Season 2 in the pipeline. She has wrapped up the shooting of both.

The actress will also be seen in a jungle adventure film with Mahesh Babu. Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that she will make her Bollywood comeback soon with Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4.

