POLL RESULT: Fans pick their favorite golden bikini look among Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and the winner is…

Bollywood actresses have long won hearts with their stunning bikini looks. Their toned figure and flat body have impressed the netizens. Recently, the teaser of War 2 was released and Kiara Advani made her first bikini appearance. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have also stunned in golden bikini avatars. Pinkvilla conducted a poll for fans to see which Bollywood actress’ bikini look impressed them the most and the answer is here. Kiara Advani won the poll with the most votes and we aren’t surprised.

Pinkvilla conducted a poll on May 20, 2025, to see fans' favorite golden bikini look of Bollywood actresses. The options were Kiara Advani’s look from the War 2 teaser, Priyanka Chopra in Dostana and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan.

Fans have chosen Kiara with the most number of votes. She received 57.67% of the votes. It was followed by Priyanka Chopra with 29.45% of the vote and Deepika Padukone received the least number of votes with just 12.88%.

Talking about the winning lady, Kiara Advani, she stunned in her recent and first golden bikini look. It was in fact a monokini. Her figure and the confidence with which she walks in the War 2 teaser cannot be missed. War 2 is all set to hit the theaters on August 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s iconic golden bikini look from Dostana is simply jaw-dropping. She perfectly blends her hotness with her toned figure. Remember when she comes out of the water wearing that bikini? Simply irresistible. Her bikini look was seen in the song Jaane Kyun in Dostana with her co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.

Well, though it received the least votes, Deepika Padukone’s golden bikini avatar in Shah Rukh Khan’s hit film Pathaan was also very sizzling. She was seen wearing the one-piece swimsuit in the song Besharam Rang and we bet you won’t want to miss it.

