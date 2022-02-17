PHOTOS: Tom Holland and Zendaya adorably hold hands during date night in New York

Tom Holland and Zendaya are not just a favourite couple when it comes to being Spider-Man and MJ but the duo is also one of Hollywood's most loved offscreen couples at the moment. In a rare PDA moment, the duo was recently clicked in New York City as they enjoyed a date night together and were clicked holding hands while leaving the hotel.

Tom and Zendaya were also seen colour coordinating as the duo wore shades of black while on their date. The photos showed Zendaya wearing a black shirt dress with a black belt and heels. As for Holland, the actor who has been busy with the promotions of his new film Uncharted looked absolutely dapper in a black turtleneck and grey suit. The duo was also seen wearing black face masks as they headed out.

Check out Tom Holland and Zendaya's photos here:

While the duo's relationship was first confirmed in July last year, the two have maintained that they wish to keep their personal life private and have refrained from talking about their relationship in public. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star in his previous interview with GQ maintained that "We’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together."

Recently Zendaya had also flown to London to spend time with Holland following the release of her show Euphoria's second season. The actress also seemed to visit his family in London. Reports also suggested that the couple was planning to buy a lavish home together and that they may be ready to move in together soon.

