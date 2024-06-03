Pride Month: All Hollywood Celebrities Who Came Out In 2024 So Far

In this era where acceptance and inclusion are celebrated more than ever before, certain influential people have taken bold steps in the limelight to reveal their true selves. As we mark Pride Month, here is a rundown of some of the celebrities who discovered themselves in 2024 so far.

Bruce Joel Rubin

81-year-old Bruce Joel Rubin, the distinguished scriptwriter behind the adored flick Ghost disclosed his truth through his memoir, It’s Only a Movie. After being married for half a century, Rubin admitted that he was completely homosexual.

Rubin revealed, “Clearly, I held back my sexuality. My sexual life was always very internalized. Of course, one wants orgasmic life, but I had orgasms with Blanche. She and I had a good sex life.We had a conjoined relationship with a guy I liked in our ashram. She had a private moment with him, and so did I. Also, I had a few other things along the way, which I didn’t write about because they might embarrass people. It’s not like I’ve been dead to that world. But I’m happily gay.”

Despite so many internal battles and societal demands on him, Rubin felt it was time to start talking about his real self; so he let go of every secret and embraced himself.

Daniel Bedingfield

During one of his performances in London, singer Daniel Bedingfield (best known for hits such as Gotta Get Thru This) had an epiphany. He said that about his song Borderline, “I wrote this song with a man I loved about a girl we both loved,” he adds, “in my era, you had to be gay or straight, or f*ck you.”

Bedingfield’s honesty defies conventional norms regarding sexuality by emphasizing that love can be complicated and full of emotions.

Bethany Antonia

Bethany Antonia of House of the Dragon fame recently came out as gay on Instagram despite having been subjected to online trolling and racist abuse. By standing strong in adversity, Antonia advocates for greater visibility within LGBTQ+ communities thereby reinforcing the idea that love has no limits

Sophia Bush

Actress Sophia Bush finally addressed rumours regarding her relationship with footballer Ashlyn Harris thus acknowledging her path to self-discovery. Initially reluctant to openly embrace her queer identity, Bush eventually identified with it fully and joined the LGBTQ+ community.

Matt Terry

Matt Terry won The X-Factor UK and used music to speak truthfully when he released His Car, which detailed his first experience being romantically involved with another guy. Terry opening up about his journey towards accepting himself is encouraging other people to start living their lives authentically without any fear or delay.

F1NN5TER

The famous Twitch streamer F1NN5TER disclosed his gender identity by discussing their steps toward realizing what it meant for them personally to be nonbinary. A gamer and bisexual, F1NN5TER’s honesty about gender has gone against societal norms, bringing an understanding of acceptance in gaming communities and other spaces.

Jasmine Pineda

During the Tell All reunion, 90 Day Fiancé sensation Jasmine Pineda shocked everyone by coming out as bisexual and admitting she was attracted to Nikki. Forthrightly talking about her past relationships with women, Jasmine affirmed that she is not heterosexual.

Grace Wilson

Breaking barriers in the sports world, Australian soccer player Grace Wilson became the first nonbinary person to come out publically in a bid to undermine binary gender limitations. In their rousing statement, Wilson underlined the intricacies of sex and identity dynamics.

Colin Grafton

Professional figure skater Colin Grafton who is known for his eloquence on ice has decided it’s time he let the cat out of the bag. An interviewee at Pink News, Colin yearned for representation that would show his worth as a person.

Reneé Rapp

Singer and Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp took one more stride into discovering herself when she claimed to be a lesbian. From teasing on social media to affirming it during her radio talk shows, Reneé inspires other people with her openness.

Amanda Tori Meating

On Drag Race season 16 Amanda Tori Meating walked into this competition with all guns blazing showing off just how funny she could be. For Amanda going from identifying herself as nonbinary to transgender was started by an experience on the show which helped her accept who she really was.

Tom Hollander

Tom Hollander, an actor known for playing different characters including gays, admitted in an interview that he is sexually fluid. Tom does not want to limit himself with any tags but rather prefers being open as many other people do.

Madame LaQueer

The former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant came out as transgender woman Madame Cassandra Uzumaki LaQueer who had been living as a drag queen. Now, Cassie, she feels freer now than ever and encourages others to live in the same way.

Parvati Shallow

Reality TV star Parvati Shallow has publicly celebrated her new relationship with comedian Mae Martin. Through a series of candid photos on Instagram, Parvati proudly declared her identity and love.

Erika Casupana

Survivor champion Erika Casupana’s coming out video was hailed as the funniest LGBTQ+ Instagram post for 2022. This happened in a video where Erika made fun of New Year festivities that captured the essence of embracing your true self.

In this world where diversity is celebrated, these stars are beacons of hope and inspiration to many who would want to discover themselves. They remind us that it is never too late to understand our own personalities or open up our hearts for love without limits.

