Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Brace for a Bittersweet Christmas Away from the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing a “tough” Christmas this year as they continue to miss spending the holidays with the royal family. According to sources cited by The Mirror and OK!, the couple feels bittersweet about the season, especially as their children, Archie and Lilibet, won’t experience the family traditions Harry cherished growing up.

The holiday separation is said to weigh heavily on Harry, 40, as he regrets that Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, won’t get the chance to bond with their royal cousins. A source told OK!, “For Harry, it reminds him that he doesn’t have any of his side of the family to celebrate with. The kids won’t be seeing their cousins, and that was one of his favorite things growing up—playing with them at Sandringham.”

Harry is also reportedly reminded of the royal family’s traditional Christmas morning walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church, which he used to participate in alongside his father, King Charles, brother Prince William, and other royals. While the Duke of Sussex has moved on from his royal duties, sources claim seeing pictures of his family celebrating together could still stir emotions.

For Meghan, 43, the holiday season is equally challenging due to her estranged relationship with her father, Thomas Markle. Reports suggest Meghan will spend Christmas with her mother, Doria Ragland, but reconciliation with her father seems unlikely. A source shared, “[Harry and Meghan] wish they could have all their families together for Christmas, but they know that’s not possible. Instead, they are focusing on building new traditions with their children.”

Advertisement

While Harry and Meghan reportedly didn’t receive an invitation from the royal family, Harry’s uncle, Earl Spencer, extended an offer for them to join the Spencer family at Althorp. However, the couple is believed to have declined due to concerns about traveling to the UK and potential security risks.

This holiday season may be bittersweet for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but the couple is focused on creating joyful moments with their children at their Montecito home. As tensions with the royal family continue, the Sussexes are charting a new path, building their own family traditions while reflecting on the ties they’ve left behind.

Documentary Director Critiques Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Image Amid Deportation Rumors