'Prince Harry Was Hanging Out With Diddy': When Joe Rogan And Andrew Schulz Talked About Ex-Royal's Alleged Connections

Joe Rogan was also one of those people who have dived into discussions about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his alleged crimes and conspiracies. While talking about this subject back in April with Andrew Schulz, they discussed the conspiracy surrounding Prince Harry “hanging” out with the rapper.

According to Sportskeeda, the Duke of Sussex was named in one of the lawsuits against Diddy back in March after which the online conversations began if Prince Harry was involved in his famous ‘White Parties.’

In episode number 2132 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the two deeply talked about the entire situation. They wondered if the raids were arraigned indicating that there were chances of a few influential elites instructing the authorities to check the rapper's properties and look for the evidence that would potentially link to them and destroy them.

In the episode, Schulz said, “But that's what people are saying about the Diddy situation. Like, when the Feds rolled up with the f**king Hummers and sh**, they were like, it wasn't about Diddy.”

He added that it was about the tapes of powerful figures there, adding, “They were the ones that called, like, I need to protect myself, so go in there with all the things and rip any tapes or any evidence.'"

Rogan then talked about Prince Harry’s alleged involvement in it saying, “Prince Harry was hanging with Diddy." To which Schulz responded that the Bad Boys Records founder did hang out with everyone.

Advertisement

The comedian said that he conversed with a few individuals who told him that the accused rapper was a “great” individual. Then both of them speculated that he was like that up until 1 am, after which his “freak off” parties would allegedly begin.

Since the episode aired many other shocking revelations have come forth. The accused rapper made major headlines when he was arrested in New York in September. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution, and s** trafficking.

The I’ll Be Missing You vocalist, who is behind bars, is seemingly not giving up when it comes to getting out of jail on bail. He previously applied twice for it but it was reportedly rejected. But now he has given one more attempt in hopes of getting bailed out, per Billboard.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Donates USD 5 Million To Hurricane Helene And Milton Relief Fund, Confirms Feeding America