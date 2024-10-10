Taylor Swift Donates USD 5 Million To Hurricane Helene And Milton Relief Fund, Confirms Feeding America

Taylor Swift is known for her commitment to giving back to the community, and the singer stayed true to her image during Hurricanes Helene and Milton as well. On Wednesday, October 9, Feeding America shared a statement on Instagram thanking Swift for her generous contribution to their relief fund.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts. This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of the nonprofit organization, wrote in a statement.

“Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need,” the message further added, urging people with resources to join the star in making an impact.

Helene made landfall in Florida as a deadly Category 4 hurricane on September 26, causing catastrophic flooding and leaving at least 227 dead, per AP. Milton, meanwhile, hit the state on Wednesday as one of the most destructive disasters in the southeastern region of the U.S.

This is not the first time Swift has stepped up to donate in a time of crisis. In December of last year, the Cruel Summer singer donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee after the state faced deadly tornadoes. Swift, for those who may not know, moved to Tennessee from Pennsylvania with her family as a teen to pursue her music career. The tornadoes had left six people dead, including two children at the time.

In June, Swift reportedly donated to food banks along her U.K. Eras Tour stops, and the amount she shelled out was said to be sufficient to provide 1,200 people with three meals a day for three days, or 10,800 meals.

