Kate Middleton's revealed an unexpectedly significant detail about her attire that has a connection to Prince William was revealed during her recent video. On August 11, Prince William and his wife Kate gave a video speech in which they wished Team Great Britain well throughout the last day of the 2024 Olympics.

Along with other popular British celebrities, William—who has grown a striking new beard—and Kate appeared in a video shared on social media featuring American rapper Snoop Dogg, who has been covering the Summer Games for NBC. While fans were impressed with Prince William's new look many were smitten by a subtle piece of jewelry that Kate Middleton wore.

Kate was spotted sporting a promise ring that William had given her when they first went to St. Andrews University in 2002. As to GB News, Remoulade Sauce, an Instagram user who follows royal fashion, suggested that Kate's ring could be an old 'promise ring' that William had given her.

The ring represents their early love since the pearl was selected to represent William's birthday in June and the garnet to represent Kate's birthday in January.

William and Kate have been on vacation with their children during August, which the Prince has grown a beard. The Prince of Wales often keeps his beard neat, as was customary for him to do while he was a member of the Royal Air Force, where having facial hair is prohibited. On Christmas Day 2008, he did, however, surprise his fans by sporting a scruffier appearance, which he promptly shaved.

Kate and William were rumored to make an unexpected appearance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. This summer, the couple has avoided the spotlight in order to spend quality time with their three kids. Although they were not sure if they would attend, it was assumed that Princess Kate's presence would depend on her continued cancer treatment because she had spoken of having "good days and bad days."

