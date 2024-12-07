Prince William To Represent His Father King Charles At Reopening Of Notre Dame; Royal Steps Into More Prominent Statesman Role

Prince William will be representing his father, King Charles, at the highly-anticipated and iconic reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on December 7. This decision comes in the wake of the monarch’s ongoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The Prince of Wales will be stepping up his Statesman responsibilities as he’ll be standing alongside other world leaders, including the re-elected US President Donald Trump, at the event. The memorable historical antique was destroyed by fire five years ago and has been undergoing a mammoth reconstruction, which is finally complete.

This isn’t the first time for the Prince to take on his father’s place at an important event. In June, he made an appearance at the commemorations of the D-Day landings and was joined by over 25 heads of state, other European royals, and veterans from around the world. The celebration is important in the royal tradition, held in honor of sacrifices made on the June 6, 1944 incident.

It was French President Emmanuel Macron who extended the invite to Williams to the Notre Dame reopening. The alliance between the European and French monarchs was further forged when Queen Camilla joined Marcon’s wife, Brigitte, at a literary event in London on December 4.

On December 7, much of Paris will come to a standstill as the ceremony will mark the rebirth of one of France’s most treasured and iconic monuments. The incident that wrecked the Cathedral took place on April 15, 2019. The reconstructed monument was first unveiled by President Macron on a televised tour on November 29, reported by NBC News.

“This project was a human adventure of epic proportions in terms of building and prowess, involving the patient and dedicated work of a chain of talents,” the President said as per the outlet.