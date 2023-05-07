Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton story: What is wrong with King George III? EXPLAINED

Love conquers all, and King George III and Queen Charlotte’s love story in The Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has successfully captured the viewers’ hearts. The easy banter between and the strong camaraderie between the lead couple have made fans adore them even more. What comes as a shock to the viewers is the King’s behavior when his charming and polite mask starts slipping off. Later in the series, it is revealed that the King suffers from an unknown incurable disease. Here is what we know about the real King George III's illness.

What disease did King George have in real life?

King George III has been labeled as “the mad king” throughout history. His illness and behavior have been studied extensively throughout history, but nobody has found a definitive answer to what the king was suffering from. According to Ida Macalpine and Richard Hunter from the Royal College of Physicians, George suffered from acute porphyria. Studies later suggested that the king also suffered from bipolar disorder.

On the official Royal Family website, it states that King George III was “permanently deranged” in 1801 after “serious bouts of illness.” It further reads, “Medical historians have said that George III’s mental instability was caused by a hereditary physical disorder called porphyria.”

It also notes that “hypomania, but researchers studying his papers have found that breakdowns often came amid turmoil at home, including the premature death of his youngest daughter Princess Amelia from tuberculosis.”

How the series portrayed George’s illness

In the series, when George and Charlotte arrive at the Buckhiumghan Palace after their wedding, the king leaves his bride at the palace and leaves for Kew without explaining why. It is clear from the beginning that George is hiding something from Queen Charlotte; his reason for keeping the secret from her is that he believes he is protecting her in doing so. We get to know that George is suffering from an illness that he hiding from Charlotte, and the best course of action, according to him, is distancing himself from the young Queen.

In episode 2, we start seeing signs of George’s illness. He collapses after having a heated argument with his mother. The King orders Reynolds to get the doctor and make sure that Charlotte does not get to know what is wrong. In episode 3, Charlotte wakes up in the middle of the night to see George scribbling on the walls. He runs out of the palace and starts talking to Venus. Charlotte witnesses this and rushes George inside the palace with Reynolds’ help.

In episode 4, we see a doctor diagnose George and declare that he “remains consistent with an inflamed cerebellum.” Doctor John Monro steps on to rectify that he is “not merely physical but nervous.” His condition is the result of “disorganization of nerves.” Dr. Monro was a real person who dedicated his life to studying mental illnesses and treating them.

In the end, George and Charlotte accept their fate and the fact that the chances of recovery for George are thin. Charlotte states, “I will stand with you between the heavens and the Earth. I will tell you where you are.” The couple decides to face what comes their way as a “team,” and Charlotte continues loving King George through his “madness.”

