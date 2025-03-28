Queen Charlotte’s India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest Dish on Iconic Meet-Cute Scene Amid Bridgerton Season 4: 'Was Slightly...'

Queen Charlotte’s stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest shared insight into a memorable and fan-favorite scene. The Bridgerton spin-off series unfolds the tale of Queen Charlotte (Amarteifio), who’s she’s arranged into a marriage to King George (Mylchreest), but they ultimately fall in love.

In the first episode, her brother revealed the business arrangement he cracked that required her to marry the King. She was scared to marry someone she’d never met and tried to escape before walking down the aisle.

While she struggled to climb the walls of the palace, the King encountered her. Throughout their adorable meet-cute, he doesn’t reveal his identity, but when he finally does, she backs down from the idea of being a runaway bride and marries him.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actors revealed that the scene wasn’t the first one they filmed together. “The garden scene was so far into filming that it was slightly difficult to have to go back so many steps,” Amarteifio revealed.

The actress shared that by the time they filmed the first scene of the King and Queen, she had developed a trust and bond with her co-star. They had created such strong characters that it was challenging to portray them as naive as ever.

But in hindsight, she felt that the scene required a lot of listening and reacting, and it was probably for the best that they developed a rapport together. The actress recalled that she was worried about falling off the wall while filming the scene in her heavy regency gown.

Advertisement

She admitted to looking "disheveled" next to her co-star in that scene and wished she'd been more picturesque. "I remember thinking, 'Thank god I don't have to do that.' And you dealt with it like a pro," Mylchreest, who played the King, added.

Queen Charlotte and Bridgerton seasons 1 to 3 are now streaming on Netflix.