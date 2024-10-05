Rachel Sennot Opens Up On Her Experience Working On The SNL Movie; Claims To Be Her ‘First Time Being Chill’

Rachel Sennot has been roped in to play the role of Rosie Shuster in the upcoming SNL movie. The actress talked about her experience on sets and how she coped up with the script and schedules. In conversation with People Magazine, Sennot recalled speaking to the personality she is playing and felt that it was one of the most “chill” characters she had ever played in her career.

As for Rosie Shuster, she wrote the initial episode of the SNL in 1975 and was then the wife of the showrunner, Lorne Michaels. Speaking to the entertainment portal, the actress mentioned about the former SNL writer, "I got to talk to Rosie, and she's amazing.” She further added, "She's so cool, smart, and funny, and I think I'm going to meet her in person for the first time at the premiere."

Sennot further stated that when she talked to the scriptwriter over the phone, still a sense of pressure lingered. But when the duo met in person, the actress claimed that Shuster is a cool, smart and funny person. The Finally Dawn actress shared, "Just talking to her on the phone, of course there's still pressure. But more than anything, I was just excited. Because I was like, I want everyone to know [about her]."

Sennot will play an important role in the film, as she will be portraying a person who usually stays behind the curtains, yet deserves a lot of credit for making the concept of comedy sketches popular. She also played a huge role in making the show successful.

Meanwhile, speaking of her experiences in films, the actress mentioned, "This is my first time in a movie being like chill. I'm never chill. I'm always having a panic attack. And in real life, I'm always having a panic attack."

She further revealed, "So, it's so freeing to step into someone who's so confident, and in control. And so, I hope she likes it and feels seen. But I just wanted to share her story with people, because I feel like she's such an integral part in making SNL what it is today.”

The SNL movie is set to hit theaters on October 11.