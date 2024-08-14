Meghan Markle once backed Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2020 presidential election. Following the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry,'s 2020 exit from the royal family and return to the United States, Markle had a conversation with Gloria Steinem.

She spoke about women in politics, specifically bringing up the subject of Harris, who was running for or vice president with then Presidential candidate Joe Biden. To the unversed, Harris is of Jamaican and Indian descent.

Meghan expressed excitement at the prospect of increased racial representation in the next presidential election, 2020. Markle said, "The heart of the Democratic Party has been Black women. And now there is a potential vice president who is Black, and that’s exciting.”

She further added, "You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity."

Together, Meghan and Steinem talked about their concerns over voter suppression. The duchess disclosed that she had spoken with Democrat Stacey Abrams regarding strategies to combat efforts by individuals seeking to prevent Black and other people of color from casting ballots.

Harris, 59, has also expressed her support for Markle. She retweeted a video in 2019 of the popular mother of two detailing how the media badly impacted her mental health when she was expecting her first child, Archie. However, Markle has not yet endorsed Harris' presidential candidacy.

Advertisement

On July 20, sitting President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for a second term, marking Kamala Harris' official announcement of her candidacy.

Many celebrities, including Ariana Grande, George Clooney, Beyoncé, and others have endorsed Harris as she prepares to face Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

ALSO READ: George Clooney Opens Up About His Feud with Three Kings Director David O. Russell