Red Hot Chili Peppers Performs Powerful Rendition Of Their Classic Hit Can't Stop At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony; DEETS

As the 2024 Paris Olympics has come to an end, it is surely time to say what an epic sports event it was. While focusing mainly on the wins and performances of the athletes, this year's Olympics has been one of the most legendary events. To make it even more memorable, Red Hot Chili Peppers delivered a power-packed set, with everyone in attendance screaming their hearts out.

The act was a part of the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, along with some other celebrities.

The event, which took place on August 12, 2024, was a customary handover event during which even stars such as R&B sensation H.E.R., who performed her rendition of The Star Spangled Banner, were seen, along with the legendary actor Tom Cruise.

Red Hot Chili Peppers took the stage after the Top Gun star's stint was over.

The Los Angeles-based act took to the stage at Venice Beach in front of a huge and already hard-wired crowd. RHCP performed their 2002 hit Can’t Stop, which they delivered in their typical high-energy style.

Talking about the closing ceremony, it is an event that passes on the spotlight to the next host city, which in this case happens to be the starstudded city of Los Angeles.

To have this grand event end in the most epic way, Tom Crusie did something in true Hollywood style. The Eyes Wide Shut actor was seen appearing from the top of the Stade de France and claiming the Olympic flag from the stage below.

The Edge of Tomorrow actor was later seen riding a motorcycle and carrying the Olympic flag out of the stadium. A segment that was previously recorded then showed the interview with the Vampire actor on the streets of Los Angeles, carrying the flag as a message that the next Olympics will be held in the city in 2028.

A few other celebrities were also seen performing during the event, including the official NBC host and rapper Snoop Dogg, pop star Billie Eilish, and Dr. Dre.

The French artist who was seen taking the stage for the closing event was a rock band called Phoenix, who delivered their hits called 1901 and Lisztomania. The act was also joined by the singer of Vampire Weekend, Ezra Koenig.

At the start of the Paris Olympics 2024, the heavy hitters, Gojira had amazed everyone as they performed a grandest. They were seen delivering the French song Ah! Ça Ira (Oh! It'll Pass) in a heavy metal style.

