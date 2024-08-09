Will H.E.R Perform National Anthem At Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony? Find Out

Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. is scheduled to perform the US national anthem at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. On Sunday, August 11, the 27-year-old singer will take the stage at the Stade de France, celebrating the connection between the Paris Games and the upcoming Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

H.E.R. will reveal her unique LA28 symbol during the event. People magazine reports that this unique design, which captures the spirit of the 2018 Los Angeles Games, includes an electric guitar and her recognizable eyeglasses. The LA28 logo is a mix of voices that mirrors the dynamic culture of athletics, innovation, and self-expression of the host city.

The closing ceremony will return to the Stade de France stadium, which hosted track and field competitions and other Olympic events, in comparison with the opening ceremony, which was held by the Seine River.

As per NBC Sports, a significant segment of the forthcoming closing ceremony will be dedicated to the transfer of host city duties from Paris to Los Angeles in preparation of the 2028 Summer Olympics. The Olympic Games were held in the city in 1984 and 1932.

Superstar Tom Cruise will add to the spectacle during the handover event by taking part in a dramatic pre-recorded skydiving stunt. Cruise, who is sixty-two years old, will swing from above the Stade de France with the Olympic flag.

H.E.R is an American R&B singer. Along with nominations for a Golden Globe, three American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and an Academy Award, she has also won five Grammy Awards, a Children's and Family Emmy Award.

She sang the National Anthem at the opening game of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Additionally, she made her biscreen acting debut in The Color Purple, which was released on December 25, 2023.

