Richard Simmons’ Brother Fights Back in Estate Battle, Says 'This Litigation Is Completely Contrary to His Values'

Richard Simmons's family seemingly has the last word against his former house manager, Teresa Reveles, as his brother, Lenny Simmons, has broken silence over the estate battle. Recently, Reveles, who worked as Simmons’ house manager until his passing, filed a restraining order against the family.

She claimed that she was compelled to relinquish her position as the ‘co-trustee’ of the estate. This has received a response from the late fitness icon's brother, Lenny.

Speaking with People magazine on October 30, Lenny, who recently lost his brother, broke his silence, saying that he wants to be the guardian of his brother’s name and legacy. He said, "I am solely interested in protecting and maintaining my brother’s legacy."

Reveles’ petition claimed that Lenny participated in the planning, promotion, and execution of "nefarious" schemes related to his finances right after Simmons' death. Since she doesn’t speak English as a native language, it was difficult for her to comprehend whatever she was signing. Additionally, Reveles claimed that Lenny conspired with Michael Catalano, who served as the late fitness guru's manager for many years.

Lenny stated, "We have filed papers with the court that address and refute what Teresa has claimed." He also defended Catalano in his statement, arguing that the criticisms against him were unjustified because he had always been a true friend and manager to Simmons.

Lenny added, "Michael worked tirelessly for Richard throughout his life, often without being compensated, and is continuing to do that even after his death. It is a shame that Teresa is attempting to tarnish his reputation and harm his career."

Reveles claimed that after the funeral of Simmons, Lenny, and Cathy, his wife took her straight away to a meeting where they wanted to discuss the issues concerning Simmons' finances. However, Lenny told the outlet that he detailed all the reasons why he declined her request to serve as co-trustee of his late brother's estate in his court filing.

The fitness icon was discovered unresponsive on the floor of his house by Reveles on July 13. He passed away at the age of 76 from sustaining "blunt traumatic injuries" during his fatal fall.

Lenny concluded his statement by revealing his expectations for the process to be concluded fast, claiming, "This litigation, which I did not initiate, is completely contrary to his beliefs and his values." He wants the world to remember the good things his late brother, Richard Simmons, always embodied—smiling, being kind, and being positive.

