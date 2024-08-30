Medical Examiner Reports Richard Simmons' Death As Accidental 'Ground Level Fall'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Richard Simmons, the beloved fitness icon, died at the age of 76 after a tragic accident at home. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death accidental, citing a ground-level fall that resulted in blunt traumatic injuries.

As per PEOPLE, the medical examiner's report, issued on August 29, described Simmons' death as sequelae of blunt traumatic injuries caused by a fall at home. The report also identified arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a contributing factor. The fall reportedly occurred on July 11, 2024, just days after Simmons celebrated his 76th birthday.

According to the report, Simmons experienced dizziness and collapsed on the floor on the evening of July 11. He was found the following morning and spent the day in bed. Simmons was discovered unresponsive on the bedroom floor on July 13 and pronounced dead at the scene.

The official report supports the information provided by Simmons' family. On August 21, Simmons' family spokesperson, Tom Estey, provided information about the cause of death.

“This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor,” Estey told PEOPLE.

Richard's brother, Lenny Simmons, shared that the family wants people to remember Richard for the joy and positivity he brought into their lives. "I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people," Lenny said. "So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life."

The Medical Examiner's report revealed additional medical details about Simmons' death. Simmons had a fracture in his left femur, as well as "incidental bilateral renal cortical cysts and a gallstone." Despite the presence of these conditions, the report concluded that they did not cause his death.

Toxicology reports conducted during the examination revealed the presence of diphenhydramine (an antihistamine), trazodone (an antidepressant), and zolpidem (an insomnia medication) in Simmons' system. However, the report stated that these substances did not appear to play a role in his death.

Simmons' death was classified as an accident "for the purpose of public health and vital statistics," according to the report's conclusion.

