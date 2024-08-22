What Was The Cause Of Richard Simmons's Death? His Rep Reveals A Month After Demise

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of death.

A month after the passing of Richard Simmons, the cause of his death has finally been revealed. The fitness instructor extraordinaire, who had a charismatic personality and was popular for his energetic workout routines died because of heart disease and complications arising from falls. This news was released by a representative of Page Six.

Richard Simmons died in his home on July 13 at the age of 68. He reportedly had fallen in his bathroom the night before he was found dead. His housekeeper discovered him about 10 o’clock the next morning. Simmons was declared dead at the scene, he was 76 years old.

Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office investigated this case. The medical examiner revealed that Richards’s demise resulted from recent falls that were complicated by heart diseases. It was considered an accidental death; furthermore, no drugs except those prescribed were listed on a toxicology report done later.

The Medical Examiner’s Office informed Lenny Simmons, brother of Simmons. Tom Estey, the family spokesperson, released the information to the public and added that they are thankful for all of the love and support received through this hard time.

However, there were some speculations about what actually happened to Simmons in his last moments; it is only officially stated that he died from complications of falls and underlying heart disease. It was reported earlier that Simmons refused medical help after having fallen down. The housekeeper suggested he go to a hospital but he rejected and went to bed instead. Apparently, he intended to see a doctor the next day.

Also in line with these is Teresa Reveles (house helper) who believed Simmons might have had an attack of heart problem. She remembered finding his hands clenched when she saw him, which she related to her own experience during her heart attack. However, despite her initial concerns, she noted that Simmons appeared peaceful and looked happy when she discovered him.

Simmons’s later years were complicated by the cause of death being released, which gives some closure and highlights the complexity of his health at that time. His fans and followers were shocked by this as they were reminded of his life in fitness and entertainment where they view him as a dynamic and influential figure.

Richard Simmons cannot be overemphasized on his impact on fitness and health. He was known for having a flamboyant personality, lively workout sessions, and the ability to encourage people of all sizes and shapes. Notably, he had become very popular through his series named “Sweatin to the Oldies” exercise video clips that made it possible for many people to actively participate in the exercise. In addition to being a fitness guru, Simmons was also a public figure who leveraged this position to foster positive body image and self-esteem.

It is well remembered how much joy Richard Simmons brought into their lives making positive changes for them even after he passed away. It provides more information about how Richard Simmons died but those who knew him will always treasure the memory of what he brought to physical exercise and his effervescent nature.

In the end, the revelation of his cause of death adds a layer of understanding to the circumstances of his passing while the legacy of his work continues to shine brightly.

