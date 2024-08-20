Robert Downey Jr. And Susan Downey's Relationship Timeline: A Look At Couple's Romance Over The Years

Robert Downey Jr. is an actor par excellence who has continued to captivate and entertain fans with his unique acting talent since he began his career in the film industry. Downey has earned immense fame and several awards throughout his career and worked with many acclaimed directors on their blockbuster film projects. The Oppenheimer actor has been married to film producer Susan Nicole Downey since 2005, and they are still going strong.

The Hollywood power couple shares two adorable children: a daughter named Avri Roel Downey and a son, Exton Elias Downey. From their first meeting to the start of their romance and fairytale wedding, here’s a look at the complete timeline of Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s relationship.

2003: Robert Downey Jr. first met Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr. reportedly first met his now wife, Susan Nicole Levin, when he was starring in his 2003 psychological thriller Gothika alongside co-star Halle Berry, which Susan co-produced.

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she opened up about her first encounter with the actor. Downey told the outlet, "We were up in Montreal prepping for Gothika, and we had lunch with the director and Halle Berry." She said that while everyone else ordered Japanese food, Downey Jr. talked about how oatmeal was the "superfood" and even brought his packets for lunch, and he had a box of herbs and started doing the yoga moves. Susan added, "I mean, he was interesting but weird."

5 November 2003: Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. get engaged

In October 2003, per People magazine, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey made their first public appearance together, as she attended the premiere of his film The Singing Detective. After their outing, a month later, The Avengers actor proposed to Susan.

Downey and his wife shared once revealed how he proposed to her. During their appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, the actor recalled, "It was her birthday, and I wanted to get her before she turned 30, so I waited right before midnight, and I got her a bunch of stuff, and then there was a ring." Downey added that when she opened the box of the engagement ring, he finally popped the big question asking, "I was wondering if, maybe, you'd wanna, like, be my wife one day."

27 August 2005: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey tie the knot

After getting engaged, Susan and Robert Downey Jr. tied the knot on 27 August 2005. As per the abovementioned outlet, their wedding ceremony took place on Long Island, New York, with notable guests like Sting, and Keanu Reeves, in attendance. As per the outlet, a source dished at the time that the actor was quite anxious before the wedding, so he eased his nerves with a 30-minute kung fu workout and a swim with his son, Indio, whom he shares with his ex-wife Deborah Falconer.

2008: Susan Downey helps Robert Downey Jr. land a role in Sherlock Holmes

Robert Downey Jr.'s wife, Susan Downey, helped him land one of the major roles of his career: Sherlock Holmes. In 2008, his wife produced director Guy Ritchie's crime comedy film RocknRolla. Around the same time, Ritchie was offered to direct the 2009 period mystery action film Sherlock Holmes (which Susan co-produced), in which Downey played the titular character. Ritchie once told THR, "If Susan hadn't been in the room, Robert probably wouldn't have become Sherlock Holmes. She facilitated it, definitely."

31 August 2011: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey announce they're expecting their first child

As per the magazine, in August 2011, Robert Downey Jr.'s rep confirmed that Susan Downey and the actor are expecting their first child together. His rep told the outlet, "Robert and Susan could not be more excited over this news," adding, They can't wait to welcome this new baby into their wonderful family."

7 February 2012: Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, welcome their first child

In February 2012, the Iron Man actor and his wife, Susan Downey, welcomed their son, Exton Elias Downey. A friend of the couple told the magazine at the time of the ecstatic news, "Everyone is healthy, and they couldn't be happier."

9 July 2014: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey announce they're expecting their second baby

In July 2014, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor announced on X (Twitter) that he and his wife are expecting their second child. As per the outlet, he wrote, "Yo. Susan. Me. Baby. Girl. November. Scorpio?"

In November, Robert Downey Jr. received the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film at the BAFTA Awards. During his acceptance speech, he cracked a joke about pregnancy. The actor said, "The second pregnancy has been extraordinarily tough for me. Self-prescribed mandatory bed rest was of some benefit. At least my milk is finally coming in."

4 November 2014: Susan Downey and her husband, Robert Downey Jr., welcome their daughter

In November 2014, Susan Nicole Downey and Robert Downey Jr. welcomed their daughter, Avri Roel Downey, and at the time, the Due Date actor announced the good news in a Facebook post. He wrote, "Yep … Avri Roel Downey joined the party @ 3:22 a.m. on November 4th … she's 7lbs even, spans 20 inches and is accompanied by a variety of Susan's traits that have seemingly overwritten my 'junk DNA,' "per the outlet.

27 August 2015: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey mark their 10th anniversary

In 2015, The Singing Detective actor posted a picture on Instagram featuring himself standing alongside his wife on the beach, wearing coordinated outfits: black t-shirts. The actor also wrote a sweet tribute, "A perfect 10. Happy Anniversary, Mrs. Downey."

8 April 2024: Susan Downey praises her husband, Robert Downey Jr.

In an interview with Esquire, Susan Downey gushed about her husband. She told the publication, "Everybody loves the simple narrative of somehow I came in and turned his life around and blah, blah, blah. But I can tell you that I would never be who I am without him in my life, noting, His trajectory is just the easier one to chart because he’s had to live his ups and downs in public."