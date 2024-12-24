Ryan Reynolds Shares First Post Since Wife Blake Lively Filed Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni; Actor Hints At His Mindset

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment.

Ryan Reynolds says he’s not ready to put on the hero suit yet! The Deadpool and Wolverine actor shared his first social media post since his wife, Blake Lively, filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni. In the lawsuit, she accused her It Ends With Us co-star and director of sexual harassment and starting an alleged online smear campaign to “destroy” her reputation.

The post featured Reynolds in his iconic Deadpool costume as he hops onto a sleigh to help raise funds for the SickKids Foundation. He reposted the video on his Instagram story and encouraged his followers to donate to the cause.

“It’s almost Christmas Eve. Last day to donate to [SickKids Foundation],” he wrote. “Thank you [Bryan Rowland] for directing this amazing little piece during a time I really didn’t feel like putting the suit on,” he added, presumably referring to the challenges of navigating the lawsuit fiasco.

Reynolds continued to thank Lynda Carter, who made a special appearance in the campaign video, and his daughter for being his sidekick while wearing a similar Deadpool costume. “Thank you to my daughter for being such a good person despite your dad asking you to swear (for a good cause),” he added.

Emphasizing how the organization took the initiative to provide "sanctuary for so many kids and their parents traversing the unimaginable," the Free Guy actor revealed that he and Lively would match any donation up to $500K.

Earlier this week, a source told People magazine that the actor has been a constant support for his wife during recent challenging times. Ryan is always her rock. They have such a special relationship. He's very proud of her in so many ways," the source added.

The Green Lantern actress accused Baldoni of misconduct during the production of their film. She alleged that he showed her explicit images and videos and enquired about her personal sex life.

However, the Jane The Virgin actor's attorney, Bryan Freedman, released a statement denying all allegations. He claimed that the lawsuit was made in an attempt to fix her "negative reputation" and has no truth to it.

He further alleged that the accusations are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt" and that Lively often caused issues during the filming of It Ends With Us.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.