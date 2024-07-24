Sabrina Carpenter UK Tour: Schedule, Dates, Setlist & More To Know

Sabrina Carpenter is currently ruling the music world with her latest back-to-back singles, Espresso and Please Please Please. While her fans are going gaga over these tracks, the songstress is too excited for her upcoming album and to celebrate that, she is returning for her UK tour in 2025.

The pop star announced her Short n’ Sweet UK tour's scheduled dates and places. Sabrina even extended her hand in support of Rachel Chinouriri. Before this 2025 tour, Carpenter headlined one of the biggest events of Radio 1 Big Weekend in 2024 where she sang her hit tracks and made the audience sway to the beats. However, she embarked on her Emails I Can’t Send tour journey in 2023. She covered five venues across the UK and Ireland.

Sabrina Carpenter’s UK tour dates and places

It might be shocking as to be on another UK tour so soon for the songstress but the pop princess has been dropping hints of her return which made her fans go bonkers. Venues including Glasgow's OVO Hydro, London's O2 Arena, and Manchester's Co-op Live featured a red lipstick kiss stain on July 17, 2024. Each site shared an Instagram post with the caption "I have a fun idea babe…tomorrow at 4 pm BST,” which fans immediately picked up the similarity with Please Please Please song lyrics.

These hints were enough to know that Sabrina Carpenter is returning for her UK tour. Sabrina is going to make a mark on five venues across the UK and Ireland along with four venues in Europe. Here’s a list of places where she chose for her Short n’ Sweet tour in the UK and Ireland:

3rd March, 2025 - Dublin, 3Arena

6th March, 2025- Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

8th March 2025 - London, The O2

11th March, 2025- Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13th March 2025- Manchester, Co-op Live

How to buy tickets for Sabrina Carpenter’s UK tour?

The pre-sale tickets have kickstarted from July 23, 2024, for those who bought the album in advance and O2, OVO, and CO-OP Priority customers. However, there will be other pre-sales as well. The general ticket sale will begin on July 26, 2024 at 10 am. Make sure you have your Ticketmaster login details in hand and you log in 10 minutes before the sale starts. Well, the earlier the better.

There might be a huge surge in buying tickets and you might be among thousands of others in line. So, be ready to be quick as much as possible. Here’s a list of ticket pre-sale dates and places as reported in Radio Times:

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10 am on Tuesday 23rd July until 9 am on Friday 26th July): Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow

Album pre-sale (from 10 am on Tuesday 23rd July until 9 am on Friday 26th July): Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Glasgow

OVO pre-sale (from 10 am on Tuesday 23rd July until 9 am on Friday 26th July): Glasgow

Co-op pre-sale (from 10 am on Tuesday 23rd July until 9 am on Friday 26th July): Manchester

Artist pre-sale (from 12 pm on Tuesday 23rd July until 9 am on Friday 26th July): Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Glasgow

Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 24th July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Dublin

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10 am on Thursday 24th July until 9 am on Friday 26th July): Manchester, Birmingham, London, Glasgow

MCD pre-sale (from 10 am on Thursday 24th July until 9 am on Friday 26th July): Dublin

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 12 am on Thursday 24th July until 9 am on Friday 26th July): Glasgow

What are the benefits of getting a VIP package for Sabrina Carpenter?

To get a high-end experience at Sabrina Carpenter’s UK concert, you can get a VIP package. Apart from the Ticketmaster website, you can also buy the package from Seat Unique. For Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet tour, the VIP packages will be available for Birmingham, London, and Manchester shows.

While you can experience an exclusive VIP entrance, premium seats, private lounge access, and a private WC and cloakroom facility under the VIP package, different packages include different benefits. These packages come in various price ranges.

Well, are you excited about Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 UK tour? Let us know.

