Sally Field Shares How Robin Williams Adjusted Mrs Doubtfire Filming to Help Her After Her Father Died: ‘He Made It Happen'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death by suicide and mental health struggles

Do we all recall the famous movie, Mrs. Doutfire? Well, it was a movie that every 90's youngster would recall. In recent news, Sally Field who played the role of Miranda Hillard in the film told Vanity Fair that late producer and lead actor Robin Williams made arrangements for her to leave the film amidst its shooting when the actress lost her father.

Field shared that while she was in the camper parked outside the courtroom where the divorce scene was being shot, she received the heartbreaking news about her father's stroke, followed by a call from the doctor informing her of his passing. “I was of course beside myself,” Field continued. “I came on the set trying with all my might to act. I wasn’t crying. Robin came over, pulled me out of the set, and asked, ‘Are you okay?'”

When Field eventually told Williams that her father had died, he was stunned and made arrangements for her to leave. “And he made it happen they shot around me the rest of the day,” she added.

Field said that she could go home and take time to make arrangements with her brother. She called him a very sensitive and intuitive man in the interview. Williams was known for his generous demeanor on the set.

Lisa Jakub, who was a teenager when she played the eldest daughter of Williams’ character in the film, told Fox News Digital earlier this year that Williams was the first person to speak openly to her about mental health struggles when they worked together on the film.

Robin Williams died on August 11, 2014, in Paradise Cay, California. According to outlets like ATI, Deadline, and more the actor and producer died by suicide specifically, “asphyxia due to hanging.”

While there were several claims and speculations behind the reason for his death, Robin Williams had been struggling in the months before his death. Itzkoff writes that he began to experience several physical issues and even on the professional front as well.

According to ATI, Williams had been suffering from depression, his autopsy turned up a surprising result. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s but he had a disease called Lewy body dementia, which may have caused his troublesome symptoms leading up to his death by suicide and extreme agony. The star left no suicide note for anyone at the time of death.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

