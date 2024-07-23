Robin Williams' Son Shares a Tribute Post, Wishing Late Father on His Birthday; Check Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and mental health struggles.

Zak Williams, 42, posted a sweet tribute honoring his late father, Robin Williams, on what would have been the actor's 73rd birthday on July 21. Read ahead to know what his son wrote while wishing him on the occasion.

Zak Williams shares a wholesome post wishing his father on his birthday

Zachary Williams took to his X account to share a heartfelt post with a beautiful picture of his late father, the acting legend Robin Williams, on what would have been his 73rd birthday.

In the post's caption, Zak wrote, "Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world."

The 41-year-old further added, "There's not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch. I'm so grateful to be your son. Love you forever."

He shared the same post on his Instagram account.

The picture was in black and white and featured the Dead Poets Society actor sitting in a meditation pose, giving the camera a wide and bright smile.

Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world. There's not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch. I'm so grateful to be your son. Love you forever. pic.twitter.com/RC0nzmorEV — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) July 21, 2024

The Academy Award-winning actor had three children, out of which he shared Zak with his first wife, Valerie Velardi. He had two more children, Zelda and Cody Alan with his second wife, Marsha Grace.

More about Zak Williams

Zachary Williams, born in 1983, is the eldest child of the iconic actor Robin Williams. He has become an advocate for mental health and often shares emotional recollections of his father.

Despite facing personal difficulties following his father's passing, Zak founded PYM (Prepare Your Mind), a mental health assistance company. Along the way, he overcame issues with anxiety and depression, finding comfort in counseling and recovery.

Zak continues to carry on his father's legacy through his advocacy efforts and emotional social media tributes. He is currently married to Olivia June, and they have two children together.

Robin Williams passed away in 2014 at the age of 63.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same

