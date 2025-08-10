Big Brother Season 27 Spoilers: Week 5 Nominations, Veto Results, and Possible Replacement Shocker

Big Brother 27 live feeds have revealed the week 5 nominations, Power of Veto results, and possible replacement scenarios. Head of Household (HOH) Ava Pearl nominated Keanu Soto, Vince Panaro, and Zach Cornell for eviction, with Vince as her main target.

According to conversations in the house, Ava wanted to protect Keanu, indicating he was not her intended eviction choice. She also considered Morgan Pope as a potential replacement nominee if the Veto was used.

Power of Veto competition brings new scenarios

Kat Woodman won her first Power of Veto this week. She competed alongside Ava, Will Williams, Keanu, Vince, and Zach. The competition included rewards and penalties, Vince received an egg-related punishment, Will won a London vacation, and Ava earned USD 5,000.

After her win, Kat planned to remove Zach from the block. Will even offered to take Zach’s place, telling him he supported this move. “Will showed me respect after the London trip,” Zach shared on the live feeds.

Here’s what could happen next in week 5

If Zach is saved, Ava will need to name a replacement nominee. Morgan Pope’s name has been mentioned again, consistent with Ava’s earlier plans. Will’s willingness to be nominated could also play into her decision.

Ava has repeated that she wants Keanu safe this week, leaving Vince as the primary eviction target. The final decision will be confirmed at the upcoming Veto ceremony.

Who was evicted in week 4?

In week 4, Mickey Lee was HOH. After Keanu removed himself from the block for the third week in a row with the Veto, Mickey nominated Jimmy Heagerty as the replacement. The house considered whether to evict Jimmy or Kelley Jorgensen.

Rachel Reilly supported Ashley Hollis and Will Williams’ push to save Jimmy, while Zach Cornell stayed undecided. Some believed Kelley would gain power if she remained.

During the live eviction, nine houseguests voted to evict Jimmy. Rachel and Ashley cast votes to evict Kelley, but Ashley’s request to change her vote afterward was denied. Jimmy left the house by a 9–2 vote and learned during his exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves that only Rachel and Ashley voted to keep him.

