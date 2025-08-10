One Piece Season 3 Live Action Sets Sail with Season 2 Into the Grand Line Teaser, Check Out Charithra Chandran's Look

Good news for the die-hard One Piece fans, as the makers have finally released the first teaser for the highly awaited live-action One Piece Season 2. Titled as Into the Grand Line, the teaser gives a first look at the next stage of the Straw Hat crew's journey.

Netflix releases One Piece Season 2 teaser

The official Instagram handle of Netflix announced the teaser release of One Piece Season 2. The post reads, “A new dawn is approaching, Straw Hats! ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE sets sail in 2026 ...and season 3 production kicks off soon!”, thus confirming the next instalment even before the release of the latest.

The second season of One Piece will cover the beginning of the Grand Line saga, including the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs. The teaser trailer has also confirmed that elements from the Alabasta Saga will be introduced in the live action.

The second season will mark the return of the main star cast, Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar as the members of the Straw Hat Pirates. The teaser also features new key characters like Callum Kerr as Smoker, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 (Crocodile) and Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday (Nico Robin).

Don’t miss Charithra Chandran’s look

British actress Charithra Chandran has also joined the star cast of One Piece Season 2. Charithra is cast as Miss Wednesday, aka Vivi, an agent of the mysterious Baroque Works organization in the live-action series.

The 1-minute 31-second teaser gives a blink-and-miss appearance of the actress. The Bridgerton star is sporting blue hair. Her tresses are tied in a high ponytail as she performs an action scene.

One Piece Season 3 announced

With the second season, the makers have also announced the third season of One Piece. The teaser concludes with a line that reads, “And season 3 sets sail soon.”

The story of the live-action series follows the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates as they pursue the One Piece, a legendary treasure hidden by the former King of the Pirates, Gold Roger. It is led by Luffy, an enthusiastic young man with the singular aspiration of becoming King of the Pirates.

