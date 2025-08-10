'We’re Proud of Each Other': Taylor Swift Reveals Why She Went Public With Travis Kelce After Years of Privacy

Taylor Swift has shared the heartfelt reason behind making her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce public, marking a big change from how she handled her past romances.

The pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs player began dating in 2023 and quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity couples. Unlike her previous relationships, Taylor Swift did not shy away from being seen with Travis Kelce. The two have often been spotted holding hands, attending events together, and supporting each other’s work.

Taylor Swift opens up about public romance

In 2023, months after their relationship began, Swift was named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year. During her interview, she shared why she chose to embrace the public nature of her romance with Kelce.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME.

She added, “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

A shift from her past relationships

This openness is a clear contrast to how Swift managed her previous relationships, especially her six-year romance with actor Joe Alwyn. The two were rarely photographed together and often went to great lengths to avoid being seen in public.

With Kelce, things are different. From attending his NFL games to enjoying expensive date nights, Swift has not hidden their relationship. She even surprised fans by showing up at the stadium to cheer for him just weeks after dating rumors began in 2023.

Swift’s approach with Kelce reflects a comfort and pride in their relationship that she had not publicly shown before. By attending each other’s events and being openly affectionate, the couple has embraced their high-profile status without fear of public attention.

Now, two years later, Swift and Kelce are still going strong. While there have been speculations about an engagement, neither has confirmed any future plans.

