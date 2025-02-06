Scream Star Mason Gooding Says His Latest Slasher Film Heart Eyes is a Rom-Com ‘Hijacked By a Horror’; DEETS

After starring in the hit horror franchise Scream, actor Mason Gooding is developing a new slasher movie with a romantic twist. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gooding spoke about his upcoming film, Heart Eyes, and his love for horror franchises.

The Love, Victor actor admitted that he initially had a tough time wrapping his head around the genre, which he describes as "a rom-com that gets hijacked by a horror." However, after director Josh Ruben contextualized the tone, Gooding was able to see a clear vision for the movie.

Gooding explained that Heart Eyes feels less exaggerated and over-the-top compared to the Scary Movie parody film series, which is known for its physical humor and bizarre situations. He noted that while the movie contains elements of both comedy and horror, its approach is more subtle and grounded.

Despite being known for starring in horror films, Gooding admitted to feeling “insecure” about his rom-com tendencies. He explained that making the rom-com lead affable could risk undermining the effectiveness of the horror elements, which made striking the right balance a challenge. “But at the end of the day, you have to trust your director,” he added.

The actor hopes that Heart Eyes will become a franchise of its own if the box office numbers work in their favor. The movie follows Ally (Olivia Holt), who is recently single and not in the Valentine’s Day mood. When an ad campaign from her company goes viral for the wrong reasons, she is forced to collaborate with ace freelancer Jay (Gooding).

Advertisement

However, the Heart Eyes Killer—a murderer who targets people in love—mistakes Ally and Jay for a couple. Their meet-cute quickly turns into a scene straight out of a horror movie.

Gooding hopes the film will become an annual Valentine’s Day tradition, especially for those who loathe the holiday.

"That'd be fun. [I would] love to do it again. Any opportunity to work with Olivia is one I'm going to take 10 times out of 10,” he added.

Heart Eyes will hit theaters on February 7.