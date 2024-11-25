Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Twin Daughters Jessie and D’Lila Celebrate Senior Night Amid His Bail Hearing: See Photos

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, had a busy weekend, attending their father’s third bail hearing in Manhattan and celebrating their high school senior night from Friday, November 22, to Sunday, November 24.

On Sunday, the girls shared a photo on Instagram of themselves dressed in blue and white cheerleading uniforms at a football game. They stood on the sidelines, sporting matching black-and-pink “senior” sashes, tiaras, and pink pom-poms.

“Senior Night,” Jessie and D’Lila captioned the post on their joint Instagram account, The Combs Twins.

The disgraced music mogul was seen bidding farewell to Jessie, D’Lila, and other family members in court on Friday with flying kisses as a judge declared that a decision would be made in a week. The judge asked both the prosecutors and Diddy’s defense team to submit a detailed report on the rapper’s proposed communication guidelines if the court were to grant him bail in exchange for home confinement.

Jessie and D’Lila have stayed busy with their school festivities despite their father’s incarceration on sex trafficking charges. Last month, the duo attended their senior homecoming, wearing matching off-the-shoulder orange dresses and bronze heels. They shared pictures of the event on social media as well.

The I’ll Be Missing You rapper shares Jessie and D’Lila with his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, whom he dated from 1994 to 2007. Porter died at age 46 of pneumonia in 2018, and Jessie and D’Lila recently paid tribute to their mother on her sixth death anniversary.

“We think about you every single second of the day,” they wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “We love and miss you so much; words can’t even explain.”

Diddy is also the father of Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, Christian ‘King’ Combs, 26, Chance Combs, 18, and Love Combs, 2, all of whom he shares with different women.

The troubled musician’s children have remained by his side since his September 16 arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges. They were present in a New York City courtroom on October 10 when a judge set his trial date for May 5, 2025.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Upon conviction, however, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

